Geopolitics of Srebrenica

The 22 years of “genocide” in Srebrenica has been marked. A day that for Western Mainstream media is "the date of the greatest war crime in Europe after the Second World War". The event which now, we can freely say has a form of ritual. No marking of “the greatest crime after the Second World War” can pass without Western ambassadors, Soros NGO’s and detailed media reports. And this is repeated year after year. But, what historical facts are saying, what really happened? Anyone who comes to the memorial center Potocari will see on the memorial plaque number 8.372… Not without reason are three points at the end of the “victims” number. The goal is, if possible, increase the number of "genocide victims".

However, there are statements by certain Bosnian Muslims who deny the official version. One of them is Mirsad Tokaca, president of the Research and Documentation Center in Sarajevo (capital of Bosnia and Hercegovina). He claimed that there is 500 live Srebrenica muslims on the memorial plague number, while an additional 70 people were killed in other places at other times. In the book "War Crimes," from German researcher and analyst Jürgen Elzner, the manipulation of the number of victims in Srebrenica is confirmed. "The Srebrenica case needs to be fully investigated and removed the anathema of responsibility from the Serbs for genocide. It is indisputable that crimes in Srebrenica occurred and that the perpetrators should be brought to justice. However, there was no genocide in Srebrenica, as proved by the Institute for War Documentation of the Netherlands, stating that there was no planning of crimes at the top of the Republica Srpska politics and army, and that the majority of the victims were members of the 28th Muslim Division during the break of hoop. In any case, the Bosniak circles continue to be in line with the position of the victim, because it makes it easier to achieve the goals of unitarization of Bosnia and Hercegovina in which they will have a dominant role, " writes in the book.

When the UN investigative team visited Srebrenica in 1995, on the order of the Secretary General, they did not identify the crime of genocide! On July 24, 1995, they reported to the Headquarters in New York that they had not found witnesses to confirm the crimes. Personal envoy of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights, Hjubet Viland, was with the investigative team in Srebrenica and Tuzla. There he spoke with dozens of Bosniaks, in refugee camps and collective accommodation, and did not find any witness to confirm the crimes committed. Not even all this prevented the Hague Tribunal from convicting the Serb commanders.

The number of dead Muslims in Srebrenica was not 8,000, but about 700 people, claimed until his death in 2010, the American Filip Corvin. As envoy of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, he was the United Nations Coordinator for Civil Affairs in Bosnia and Herzegovina from spring to summer 1995. Corvin always emphasized that it was exaggerated the number of missing Muslims and that all this judging shows that official reports of genocide are purely political.

Today, with the Bosniaks and their elites, can not be explained that there was no genocide. There are several reasons for that. For the Bosniaks, Srebrenica is the basis for their political goals. With the help of the "Srebrenica genocide" bribe, it is easier to reach their strategic goal, which is unitary Bosnia and Hercegovina. Secondly, an important question for them is their identity. The Bosniaks were a religious group that, with the decision of the Yugoslav Communists, became a nation.

However, the godfather of the story about genocide in Srebrenica was the United States of America. Bearing in mind that the US viewed the Serbs as the Balkan Russians, they started doing to the Serbs what they wanted but could not do to Russia. Soon after the outbreak of the conflict in former Yugoslavia, Serbs in Western eyes became “savages” and “beasts”. The alleged genocide in Srebrenica was costly for Serbs. When Montenegro held a referendum in 2006 on secession from Serbia, Bosniaks / Muslims from Montenegro supported the referendum wholeheartedly. Even today, the Bosniaks support Milo Djukanovic in Montenegro. And if Milo Djukanovic in 90 – these had a Serbian patriotic wievs, worked close with Slobodan Milosevic, sented the army to attack Dubrovnik as well as aid to the Bosnian Serbs, the Bosniaks support him today. The reason is simple. Djukanovic, 1997 became the man that directly fulfills all the requirements of US Government. And the first demand was the beginning of anti-Serbian politics in Montenegro and sabotaging vital Serb interests in the Balkans.

Thanks to the US propaganda about the “genocide in Srebrenica”, for the Bosniaks today Serbs are national enemies. So today the marking of July 11 and the “genocide in Srebrenica” is in fact a reminder that the Serbs are evil and that Bosniaks must hate Serbs. From the perspective of the US, story about the genocide in Srebrenica is another means to attack the Serbs, that is over Serbs against Russia. Therefore, a clear answer to the Srebrenica propaganda is needed. And the main role should be taken by Russia on this issue, because unfortunately Serbia can not do this. Today Serbia is not an independent state, it is under the control of the West, although not entirely. The strategic interest of Russia is not to allow to put a label of the genocide of its main ally in the Balkans.