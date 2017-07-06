Three Seas initiative: The Geopolitical meaning of the project

06.07.2017

July 6, US President Donald Trump will speak at the "Three Seas Initiative" forum in Poland. At the "Three Seas Initiative" summit, Trump, according to National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster, will talk about the development of cooperation in the field of infrastructure and energy. First of all, the adviser to the president notes, it will be a question of expanding supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the USA to Poland.

Geopolitica.Ru asked the experts about the tasks of this project and its geopolitical significance.

Vladislav Gulevich, expert of the magazine "International Life" (Russia):

The project entitled "The Initiative of the Three Seas" was first voiced by the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda. The aim of the project is the creation of a north-south economic axis in Central and Eastern Europe for the reorientation of countries located between the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Sea, from Russian energy supplies for supplies from Western countries.

The project provides for the transformation of Poland from a consumer of Russian gas through the Ukrainian GTS to Europe, to a gas supplier country from Western countries to Ukraine and other possible project participants from among the post-Soviet republics. Ukraine loses the status of transit country, Poland acquires it

The US supports the project, because instead of Russian gas, the American one will be offered to Europe. In June, Poland has already taken the first tanker with gas from the US. In the plans - the organization of gas supplies by so-called the Northern Corridor from Norway through Denmark to Poland. Tremoria can significantly increase the US presence in the gas market in Europe.

Bartosz Bekier, Polish Political analyst:

 Trump visit in Poland will be probably connected with summit of the Three Seas initiative in Warsaw. The initiative is the consequence of an old, Polish geopolitical tradition to regain its regional superpower status within some kind of political union with smaller nations between the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Sea. Now the project is being implemented: joint declaration on cooperation in energy, transport, digitization and the economy was signed by 12 Central European countries: Poland, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. It's obvious, that the decision makers in Berlin are not big fans of the project, and president Trump is definitely not a big fan of the decision makers in Berlin. His visit in Poland on the Three Seas summit is primarily a malice and a blow to the cheek of Angela Merkel a some of the EU elites. On the other hand, Americans want to make sure and confirm, that the Three Seas integration is completely integral with NATO's policy in Central and Eastern Europe.

Konrad Rekas, the Vice-President of “Zmiana” party (Poland):

President Trump will come to Poland just to shake some hands of his vasals and probably strengthen them in their anti-Russian madness. „Leaks” about this visit e.g. about American support for the „Intermare Project” (old, previously German plan of organisation of the Middle Europe against Russia) are the proof, that Washington, DC didn't change it's plans for this part of the World and still want to keep it as a deprotected handgrenade ready to throw to the Russians.

 

